The Ho Municipal Environmental Health Department and Zoomlion Ghana Limited have cleared drains in the Ho Central Market and its enclave to make way for the second phase of the mass disinfection exercise, which starts on Tuesday.

Mr Aaron Amedzro, Municipal Environmental Health Officer, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency, said the dislodging of the drains would make it more accessible to the disinfection team.

He said the exercise was two-fold, a disinfection against coronavirus pathogens in the morning, and one targeting insects, rodents and other disease spreading organisms, to be undertaken later in the afternoon.

Mr Amedzro said the exercise would cover the Ho Central Market as well as other major market outlets in the Municipality, and also bus stations, slaughter houses, clusters of eateries, and other major public places.

He noted that due to the strength of chemical components to be employed during the second phase, dealers in food items would be required to cover up their wares, and cautioned that those found exposed would be destroyed.

Mr Amedzro further appealed to the public to desist from littering the market and public places.

He cautioned against filling drains with refuse, saying “it is rather an escalating cost for the government to clean or desilt.”

He appealed to all residents to sign up for waste bins towards the effective management of generated waste.

The exercise is slated for Tuesday July 28, and Wednesday July 29, and would also reach market centres in the border communities of Shia and Nyive.

Advertisements