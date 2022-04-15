Zoomlion commended for supporting households in Agona West with bins

The Agona West Municipal Directorate of Zoomlion Waste Management Company has presented 700 maxi plastic waste bins to the Municipal Assembly to be distributed to households in Swedru to help keep the environment clean.

Mr Christian Ocran, the Municipal Director of Zoomlion, said the company was poised to ensuring that Agona West continued to lead as the cleanest municipality in the Central Region.

Mr Ocran, during the Assembly’s meeting, said efforts were being made to increase the number of bins to cover more households in the area.

He commended the Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Evans Addison Coleman, for his vision and prioritisation of environmental consciousness to support Zoomlion and the Agona West Environmental Health and Sanitation Department to ensure cleanliness.

He applauded the Management of the Assembly for the 2022 budgetary allocation to procure additional refuse containers and help repair existing ones to curtail the dumping of refuse on the ground.

Mr Ocran urged the residents to subscribe to bins for their households to reduce indiscriminate dumping of refuse to avert the outbreak of cholera and other communicable diseases.

Mr George Freeman, the Agona West Municipal Environment Health and Sanitation Director, said the Assembly had retained its position as the neatest Municipality in the Central Region since 2018.

He said the Environmental Health Directorate had embarked on an aggressive programme to ensure that sanitation was improved.

The officers had started the ‘saaman-saaman’ exercise in the municipality with education already commenced from house to house on the importance of sanitation, which was a collective responsibility to keep the environment clean, he said.

Mr Freeman, therefore, appealed to the residents to continue giving a helping hand to the Assembly for the common good of all.