Zoomlion Commerates AU Day with African Traditional Wear

Managing Director of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Mrs. Gloria Opoku Anti has heartily commended management and staff of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, for their exceptional performance and the holding in high esteem of the company that has brought about the prestigious image for the company over the years.

“Today marks the legendary celebration of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) now the African Union (AU) and this 60th anniversary is being celebrated over the continent under the slogan: ‘Our Africa Our Future”.

We at Zoomlion Ghana Limited have always used this day to celebrate and appreciate our staff for the wonderful performance chalked over the years.

In line with this, the month of May has been slated to celebrate our staff in diverse ways and it is termed, Jospong Employee Month.

She proceeded to state that “After the Launch of the ‘Jospong Employee Month” Celebrations on Friday 5th May 2023, the Human Resource Department has organized series of exciting employee engagement activities. The essence of these activities is to bring us together as one family to celebrate our diversity.

Notable amongst them she said, are the Time with HR (Kenkey Party with our junior staff), Breakfast Spread with Management, Zoomlion Goes Old School and Career day.

She stated that staff fully participated in these activities and she therefore commended them for that.

She said, these activities were also used to organize medical Screening and wellbeing for staff and also used the opportunity to update their files.

Even though the general atmosphere of our country indicates that morale is down, these employee engagement activities has brought some excitement on the faces of our staff. ”

She explained that, the institutionalisation of the Breakfast Spread for instance by management was one event that brought all of the staff on stage to eat, dance and share some cherished moments.” These memories will leave with me forever and I know it will be the same with most of you all” she alluded.

Mrs. Anti said as this year’s slogan for the AU celebration states, “Our Africa Our Future” there are great learnings for all Ghanaians and Africans largely including staff of her company.

She noted “We need to create the future we so desire and as the Managing Director of our organization I would like to encourage all of us to continue to work together to celebrate the unity, strength, and progress of our beloved Company, Country – Ghana and Africa as a whole”.

Let us draw strength from our diverse background to achieve so much for our company, country and continent, she urged.

Our staff are coming from different regions and different parts of our continent but this does not in any way divide us as a company and it is in this light that I urge you all to continue to live and work in harmony for a better Africa tomorrow, the MD said.

The Zoomlion Managing Director said as we reflect on the journey of the African Union and the milestones chalked thus far, we are reminded of the remarkable strides we have made as a united force and as a Company, we need to draw strength and inspiration from each other.

Mrs. Anti added that, the legacy of the great men and women serves as a reminder that unity is the key to our collective success as a company.

She said, in sync with the slogan for the commemoration of this year’s African Union Day i.e “Our Africa Our Future” I so much agree with Peter Drucker who puts it beautifully that ‘The best way to predict the future is to create it”.

On this tangent, Zoomlion Ghana Limited as an organization, is deeply committed to the development and progress of our staff, she assured the staff.

“We recognize that our success as a company is intricately linked to the growth and prosperity of the communities we serve. It is our belief that sustainable development can only be achieved through collaborative efforts, where governments, businesses, and workers prosecute a hand in hand agenda towards our shared vision” said Mrs. Anti.

She urged the staff to foster an environment where innovation, entrepreneurship, and investment can flourish, creating opportunities for our youth and future generations.

“Today, we acknowledge the challenges that lie ahead of us as a Company. Our continent faces pressing issues such as poverty, inequality, climate change, and inadequate healthcare systems. However, in the face of these challenges, we must remember that Africa has always been a continent of resilience and resourcefulness. We possess the talent, the creativity, and the determination to overcome any obstacle that stands in our way so Zoomlion Ghana Limited will stand the test of time”, she assured.

Mrs. Anti also mentioned that a Junior Staff Welfare fund had been approved for implementation and gave the assurance that the company was ready to extend support to the cherished junior staff.

The Zoomlion commemoration of African Union Day was used by the management and staff to remember the African traditional way of dressing and also to eat the traditional foods and dishes in order to promote good health among staff.

She used the opportunity to convey to express to the staff her her sincere gratitude and thanks for their unflinching support so far.