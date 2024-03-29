Zoomlion commiserates with National Chief Imam

Zoomlion Ghana Ltd., has paid a courtesy visit to commiserate with the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, as he mourns the passing away of his second wife.

Hajia Rahmatu Tahwee Sheikh Sharubutu, passed on in the early hours of Wednesday, March 27, 2024. She has so far been buried in accordance with Islamic tradition. Prior to the burial, Janazah prayers were said in the residence of the National Chief Imam.

The Manager of Monitoring and Service Quality of Zoomlion Ghana Ltd., Alhaji Abdulai Abdullah, who led the delegation explained that the visit was to enable the company to be abreast with programmes and activities earmarked to celebrate the life of the late wife of the National Chief Imam.

“As part of tradition, the Executive Chairman and management asked that we come and sympathise with the Chief Imam and his family and assure him of our support in this trying times,” he noted.

The national Chief Imam prayed for God’s protection for the Executive Chairman of Jospong Group, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, adding that “God should bless and reward you in all your endeavours”.

The Chief Imam informed the delegation that the family will observe the 40 days of the passing of Hajia Ramatu Sharubutu on May 5, 2024.

The family of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, yesterday announced the passing of his wife.

A statement issued by the Chief Imam’s spokesperson, Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu, indicated that she died on Wednesday, March 27, although the cause of her death is not yet known.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in a Facebook post, has also expressed his condolences to the Chief Imam and the entire Muslim community.