Zoomlion crane fall off trailer, blocks main Takoradi – Accra Road

A lowbed trailer belonging to Ebeko Services, a logistics company, carrying a new Zoomlion crane from Accra to Takoradi was on Tuesday morning involved in an accident around the University of Cape Coast (UCC), completely blocking the main highway.

This caused heavy traffic on that stretch.

The grey and green crane with registration number GT 5975-23 fell off the trailer with the number GC 9677-12, and landed on its side blocking the Accra-bound side of the road few meters after the UCC West Gate.

There was no injury or fatality.

The accident happened around 0830 hours, resulting in a gridlock on the highway, compelling drivers to use the UCC campus as a bypass under the direction of security personnel.

A joint team from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana National Service (GNFS) directed traffic as efforts were made to clear the road when the Ghana News Agency (GNA) arrived on the scene around 0920 hours.

The crane could not be lifted after about two hours of trying but one side of the road was cleared for traffic to flow.

Some eyewitnesses who spoke to the GNA gave varying accounts of speeding and overtaking on the stretch.

The driver of the trailer, who only gave his name as Atsu, said the accident was caused by a speed ramp after one of the stands under the trailer hit the ramp and caused the lowbed to lose balance.

The security personnel available were not immediately ready to speak on the incident.

Traffic was moving slowly while the crane was still on the road as at the time of filing this report.