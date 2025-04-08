Zoomlion Denies Allegations of Involvement with Landguards

Zoomlion Ghana Limited has responded firmly to a recent report published by the *Daily Guide* newspaper on April 7, 2025, which accused the company of engaging “Zoomlion Landguards” in the destruction of property belonging to Turkish investors.

In a statement issued by the company’s management, Zoomlion categorically denied any involvement in the activities described in the article, emphasizing that it does not employ, contract, or engage the services of landguards. The company further clarified that it operates strictly within the legal framework of the Republic of Ghana and adheres to ethical business practices.

“We want to make it clear that Zoomlion Ghana Limited is a law-abiding company committed to sustainable and lawful operations,” the statement read. “We do not engage in any unlawful activities, including the use of landguards, and we unequivocally deny these serious allegations.”

Zoomlion expressed concern over the publication’s impact on its reputation, noting that as a private entity, it has a long history of collaborating with reputable foreign partners and contributing to national development. The company stressed that associating it with violence or property destruction was both misleading and unjustifiable.

The statement also urged the public to refrain from accepting the unfounded allegations and to direct any grievances or concerns through proper legal channels. “We continue to support the judicial process and encourage any disputes to be settled through lawful means,” it added.

As part of its ongoing commitment to corporate integrity, professionalism, and accountability, Zoomlion reiterated its dedication to upholding the highest standards in all its business activities. The company called on the general public and stakeholders to disregard the accusations and remain confident in its responsible operations.

Zoomlion Ghana Limited remains a leader in the waste management sector, playing a key role in the country’s development through its collaboration with various stakeholders.