Zoomlion Ghana Limited has embarked on a disinfection exercise of 823 basic and Senior High Schools (SHSs) in the Upper West Region ahead of the reopening in October.

The exercise, which formed part of efforts against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, is targeted at ensuring safety across the various schools as the students return to their respective schools to continue academic work.

Addressing the media after the disinfection exercise, Mr Emmanuel Volsuuri, the Upper West Regional Manager of Zoomlion, noted that the exercise focus was on the high-risk facilities and frequently touched surfaces.

“We want to ensure that any potential virus or bacteria is deactivated before the students return to school,” he said.

Mr Volsuuri noted that a major challenge of the exercise was the difficulty in accessing schools in remote communities due to the rains.

The Regional General Manager noted, however, that areas where cars could not go, they rely on motor bikes to ensure that every school was covered.

Mr Volsuuri said the disinfection was not a permanent solution for eradicating COVID-19 but a preventive measure.

He, therefore, appealed to the students and school authorities to ensure strict observance of the protocols such as frequent washing of hands with soap under running water, wearing of nose masks and social distancing.

Mr Abubakari Amin, the Senior House Master of the Wa Islamic SHS, said the exercise would help ensure the safety of 750 students, who would return to school.

He said the school had taken delivery of veronica buckets from government and was expecting to nose masks and hand sanitizers before the reopening date in October.

Mr Amin noted that hand washing facilities would be placed at the school’s main gate on the date of reopening where students would be expected to wash and sanitize their hands before being allowed into the campus.

Mr Suglo Benjamin, the Headteacher of Busa Tendamba JHS, said the disinfection exercise gave them confidence that the school was safe for students to return.

He, however, appealed for quarterly disinfection to ensure continued safety at the various schools.