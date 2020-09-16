Zoomlion Ghana Limited, a waste management Company, has extended its COVID-19 disinfection exercise to Chief Palaces, durbar grounds and places of worship in the Upper East Region.

As part of the exercise, the Palaces and environs of Naba Awugeya Abilba IV and Naba Abeka Nonge-Buuri in the Bolgatanga Municipality were disinfected.

Places of worship such as the OLA Catholic Church and the Sacred Heart Cathedral were also disinfected.

The exercise was in partnership with the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development MLGRD.

Mr Kojo Upon Njabore, the Officer in charge of Regional Public Jobs, Zoomlion, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the exercise was taken place across the 750 areas, especially in palaces, churches and durbar grounds to stop the spread of the Coronavirus.

“Zoomlion Ghana wants to continue to ensure and maintain a COVID-19 free region,” Mr Njabore stressed.

“The disease is not over yet,” he said and advised the public to follow the COVID-19 protocols of washing of hands with soap under running water, avoiding crowded places and wearing of nose masks.

In May, Zoomlion disinfected and fumigated Police facilities and premises, Tertiary Institutions, Senior and Junior High Schools in the Region.

In July, the second phase of the nationwide exercise of disinfection, fumigation and cleaning of public places was carried out at lorry parks, public toilets, major markets and satellite markets in communities across the region.