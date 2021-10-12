Zoomlion embarks on a clean up exercise despite rains

Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL), a subsidiary of the Jospong Group of Companies has embarked on a clean up exercise despite this morning rains in the Lower New Takoradi Electoral Area within the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis (STMA) in the Western Region, to rid the Area of filth.

The exercise, also supported by the Unit Committee members of the Area and the community members, started around 5:30a.m. even though it was raining.

It involved desilting of gutters, clearing heaps of refuse, sweeping of the shoulders of the streets as well as gathering and disposing of refuse making sure that nothing was left in the gutters while technical support like trucks to collect the waste gathered and the working tools required for the exercise provided by Zoomlion.

Western Regional Manager of ZGL, Alhaji Abdulai Abdallah in an interview with Newsghana explained that the exercise was aimed at drawing attention to the worsening sanitation conditions in the country and was to ensure that there was a free flow of water in the gutters to avoid flooding and to make sure that the environment was clean.

He called for the participation of all and sundry in making the country clean and pleaded with the members of the community led by the Assembly Member to embark on regular clean up exercises so as to keep the gutters free from waste to avoid flooding and to make sure that their surroundings were clean.

Alhaji Abdallah bemoaned the situation where some residents were using free dustbins distributed to them for water storage and throwing their refuse rather onto unauthorised places and appealed to them to use the bins for the intended purpose.

He further called on the Assemblyman for the Area to sensitize the residents on the need to keep waste in the dustbins so that they won’t abuse it.

He observed that the Lower New Takoradi Area was too large to have only one communal refuse container looking at the amount of waste they generate and called on the city authority to make available more communal refuse containers to cater for the huge waste they generate.

Madam Diana Akon Mensah, Public Jobs Manager of Zoomlion was happy about the success of the exercise and commended the workers of Zoomlion for their hard work and showing up in their numbers even though it was raining and the members of the community as well as the Unit Committee members who represented the Assemblyman for coming out in their numbers to support the exercise.

However, she called on the community members to desist from throwing waste in the gutters when it rains and keep their environment clean to avoid flooding and environmental related diseases.

Madam Diana also pleaded with the residents to shun open defecation and desist from using the free dustbins to store water, maize and other things and instead, use them to collect waste to enable them maintain a clean and healthy environment.