Zoomlion Employees Express Gratitude to Management for Pilgrimage Opportunity

A group of employees from Zoomlion Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of the Jospong Group of Companies (JGC), has expressed their heartfelt appreciation to the management and Executive Chairman for providing them the opportunity to undertake a pilgrimage to Mecca as part of their selfless service.

The beneficiaries of the Executive Chairman’s gesture include Imam Abdul Karim Suleiman, Chief Iman and Operations Assistant-Greater Accra, Zaharia Ibrahim, Deputy Chief Imam, and District Manager for Upper West, Bobtoya Barikisu, stores officer from Upper West and Mohammed Gyan, Operations Assistant at Bono East.

These employees who have dedicated many years to Zoomlion Ghana Limited, thanked Allah for this opportunity and offered prayers for the long life of the Executive Chairman as well as the continued success of the Jospong Group of Companies.

Imam Abdul Karim Suleiman, Operations Assistant at Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Greater Accra, stated, “We are delighted and pray that God continues to provide more opportunities. We also pray for the Executive Chairman’s long life.”

Mohammed Gyan, Operations Assistant at Bono East, who has been with Zoomlion since 2009, shared his gratitude, saying, “I have never regretted my hard work for the company”.

Adding “I am very happy and thankful for the chance to visit Mecca as part of my retirement package. I pray that the Good Lord continues to bless the commendable efforts of the Executive Chairman and all the companies within the Jospong Group.”

Zaharia Ibrahim, Deputy Chief Imam and District Manager for Upper West Region, also expressed his thanks to the management and the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group for this thoughtful gesture.

He acknowledged the company’s commitment to the well-being and spiritual development of its employees.

The employees’ expressions of gratitude and prayers underline the significant impact of this gesture on their lives, and they continue to pray for the sustained success and guidance of the Jospong Group of Companies.