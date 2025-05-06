Zoomlion Executive Denies Bribery Claims Amid Ongoing YEA Contract Scrutiny

The founder of Zoomlion Ghana Limited has categorically denied allegations of financial inducement leveled by Gomoa Central MP Kwame Asare Obeng, known publicly as A-Plus, in a deepening dispute over the company’s sanitation management contracts.

The controversy stems from claims by the legislator that he received payments from Zoomlion’s executive chairman, Joseph Siaw Agyepong, to halt social media criticism of the company’s operations.

A-Plus made the assertion in a video interview published Monday by investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni, recounting how Agyepong allegedly contacted him repeatedly following a critical Facebook post about Zoomlion. “When we met, he paid me good money to stop writing about him,” the MP stated, though he did not disclose specific transaction evidence or amounts. The claims have intensified scrutiny of Zoomlion’s partnership with the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), under which the company oversees sanitation workers nationwide a contract frequently criticized for its reported monthly wages of GH¢250 and opaque operational framework.

In a direct response to The High Street Journal, Agyepong dismissed the allegations: “Please, I have not paid a pesewa to anyone.” Zoomlion, a subsidiary of the Jospong Group, has managed YEA’s sanitation module since 2017, employing over 60,000 youth across Ghana. Critics, including Awuni, have long questioned the contract’s value-for-money and its impact on workers’ welfare.

The dispute surfaces amid persistent calls for transparency in public-private partnerships. Civil society groups argue that sanitation contracts involving state agencies demand rigorous oversight, particularly as Ghana grapples with unemployment and urban waste management challenges. Zoomlion’s role has been defended by some government officials as vital to job creation, though wage disputes and accountability gaps remain unresolved.

Historical context underscores the tension: Awuni’s 2020 documentary highlighted discrepancies in Zoomlion’s equipment procurement costs, while a 2022 YEA internal audit reportedly flagged irregularities in worker payroll distribution. Neither finding resulted in formal sanctions, fueling perceptions of impunity.

As debates over the contract’s ethics intensify, analysts emphasize the need for independent reviews to reconcile job creation priorities with equitable labor practices. For now, Agyepong’s denial leaves unresolved questions about accountability in Ghana’s sanitation sector a system affecting thousands of workers and the credibility of public service partnerships.