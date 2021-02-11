As part of efforts to contain the rapid spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19 ) pandemic, Zoomlion Ghana Limited on Tuesday fumigated more than 120 police facilities in the Central Region.

The one-day exercise, which was carried out simultaneously in all the Police Divisions across the Region included cells, barracks and offices.

Addressing the spraying gang before the commencement of the exercise, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Mrs Habiba Twumasi Sarpong, the Regional Police Commander, expressed her sincere gratitude to the Zoomlion Company Limited for their support.

She said the health and safety of personnel and clients of the Service were key to ensuring security in the country following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The exercise, therefore formed part of measures to protect police personnel and their families from COVID-19 as they discharged their statutory duties, DCOP Twumasi Sarpong noted.

“As a security organization, the exercise is important to us because we have lots of clients coming to us always due to our open door policy,” she said, and asked the Waste Giant to make the exercise quarterly.

The Regional Commander asked the public to have confidence in the police, saying personnel would always do their best to ensure law and order and protect lives and property.

The public must also volunteer information on criminals to the police to enable them to work effectively to safeguard their lives, she added.

She pledged the commitment of the Police Administration to ensuring that the public adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols.

For his part, Mr Gedion Sogbe, Zoomlion Ghana Central Regional Vector Manager, said the move was to help curb the spread of the new strain of the Virus.

He thanked the Police Administration for the strong collaboration and urged all to obey the protocols to the latter.