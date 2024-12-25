Zoomlion Ghana Celebrates 2024 Achievements with Games, Prizes, and Entertainment to Show Appreciation to Staff

Zoomlion Ghana Limited’s staff members were treated to a fun-filled end-of-year party, garnished with games, prizes, and entertainment, in recognition of their outstanding contributors to the company’s success in 2024.

The Human Resources Capital Manager at Zoomlion, Eric Osei Annor, commended all staff members for their dedication.

In his address, he urged the workers to continue their efforts and dedication towards the company’s goals.

“Your relentless efforts and dedication have been instrumental in achieving our revenue target for 2024. Let us continue to strive for excellence and surpass our goals in the coming year,” said Mr. Osei Annor.

The celebration, which was held at Zoomlion head office forecourt in NMai Djorn, Accra, on Friday, December 20, 2024, included various fun activities, such as the Agoro Fie competition, hosted by renowned actor, David Dontoh.

Participants had the chance to win numerous goodies and cash prizes.

The event also featured live band music, an array of food and drinks, and much more.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the event, Mr. Osei Annor underscored the instrumental role of Zoomlion employees’ tireless efforts in driving the company’s success.

“Our success is a direct result of the hard work and dedication of every single employee. I am proud of what we have achieved together,” he added.

The Head of Communication and Corporate Affairs, Emma Adwoa Appea Osei-Dua, was also full of praise for the workers, and encouraged them to aim even higher in the coming year. ”

We have set a high standard this year, and I am confident that we can achieve even more. Let us aim higher and continue to work together towards our common goals,” said Appea Osei-Dua.

Additionally, the Director of the National Film Authority and host of Agoro Fie, David Dontoh, called on educational stakeholders to include Ghanaian culture and history in the curriculum.

“It is crucial that we instill a sense of cultural pride and moral values in our children.

…I urge educational stakeholders to incorporate Ghanaian culture and history into the curriculum and parents to encourage their children to speak in their local dialects,” he stated.

The event was a testament to Zoomlion’s commitment to appreciating and motivating its workforce while promoting proper waste management and sanitation across Africa.