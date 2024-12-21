Zoomlion Ghana Celebrates Staff with Year-End Party, Highlights 2024 Success

Zoomlion Ghana Limited marked the close of a successful year with a lively end-of-year party at its headquarters in Nmai Djorn, Accra, on December 20, 2024.

The celebration was a tribute to the company’s staff for their hard work and dedication throughout the year, which played a key role in achieving the company’s revenue target for 2024.

In his address, Human Resources Capital Manager, Eric Osei Annor, praised the employees for their commitment and emphasized the importance of continuing to strive for excellence in the year ahead. “Your relentless efforts and dedication have been instrumental in achieving our revenue target for 2024. Let us continue to strive for excellence and surpass our goals in the coming year,” said Osei Annor.

The festive atmosphere at the event was further heightened by a range of activities, including the popular Agoro Fie competition, hosted by renowned actor and director David Dontoh. Employees competed for exciting prizes, including cash rewards and gifts, all while enjoying live music from a band and a variety of food and drinks.

In addition to celebrating the staff, Zoomlion’s Head of Communication and Corporate Affairs, Emma Adwoa Appea Osei-Dua, encouraged employees to aim higher in the upcoming year, reinforcing the company’s culture of continuous improvement. “We have set a high standard this year, and I am confident that we can achieve even more. Let us aim higher and continue to work together towards our common goals,” she said.

David Dontoh, also the Director of the National Film Authority, used the occasion to advocate for the inclusion of Ghanaian culture and history in the educational curriculum, stressing the importance of instilling cultural pride in future generations. “It is crucial that we instill a sense of cultural pride and moral values in our children. I urge educational stakeholders to incorporate Ghanaian culture and history into the curriculum and parents to encourage their children to speak in their local dialects,” he said.

The event was not only a celebration of the company’s success in 2024 but also a reflection of Zoomlion’s ongoing commitment to recognizing its workforce while continuing to drive improvements in waste management and sanitation across the country and beyond.