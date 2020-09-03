The Tamale Airport has been disinfected as part of measures to keep it safe to prevent the increase of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The disinfection exercise, undertaken by Zoomlion Ghana Limited, a waste management company, formed part of the second phase of airports’ disinfection across the country as the country opened its borders to international flights.

Mr Abdul Aziz Yalsuma, the Northern Region Vector Control Officer of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, who briefed journalists at the start of the exercise at the airport in Tamale, said as the country opened her borders to international flights on September 1.

“We will have a lot of people, who were stranded abroad and other places, trooping in.”

Mr Yalsuma said “So, there is the need for us to keep our environment, our airports and other places where guests will come very safe so that we do not have an upsurge of the COVID-19 pandemic. That is why we are embarking on this second phase of airports’ disinfection across the country.”

Zoomlion Ghana Limited undertook a similar exercise at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra before the opening of the country’s borders to international flights on September 1, 2020.

Mr Yalsuma underscored the importance of disinfecting surroundings, saying apart from airports and other institutions, it was also good for individuals to undertake similar exercises in their homes.

“When you disinfect regularly, you can denature viruses and other microorganisms that are likely to cause diseases.”