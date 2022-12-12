Zoomlion Ghana Limited ends year with thanks giving service.

The Upper East Regional branch of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, has held a special thanksgiving service in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region to appreciate God and blessings over employees, collaborators, for sustained business and country.

Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, Executive Chairman, Jospong Group of Companies in an address read by Mr Issaka Abubakar, Regional Manager of Zoomlion, appreciated efforts of all in the contribution to achievements chalked by the company.

This year’s theme; “Celebrating God’s Goodness in 2022 (Psalm 66: 16), and the service was conducted by the church of Pentecost with Mr David Atta as officiating pastor.

They also acknowledged the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) operatives, drivers, janitors, mechanics and revenue collectors for their arduous work and dedication over the years.

“You are the reason the public knows that Zoomlion existed as a company” He said and indicated that though there were current economic challenges that affected most businesses, the tendency of people to gloss over the goodness of God and to not show appreciation for his divine preservation was high hence “through it all the Lord has been good and faithful to us.” Dr Agyepong stressed.

He likened Ghana’s period of difficulties to the situation of Israel in 2Kings 6 and 7 and assured that God will deliver Ghana out of every predicament.

“The Ghanaian as we know is hard working and industrious and therefore a little push from policy makers and skills development from government, the Ghanaian will flourish.” The Executive Chairman said and urged all to unite, work together to come out from the tough times.

He urged all youth to take advantage of the number of interventions such as PFJs, Youstart among others to contribute to nation development whilst enhancing their own lives.

“Every- one as key agent for development should own the vision of a clean Ghana, cherish, and safeguard the gains made so far and make great success of its” he said and thanked the District and Municipal Assemblies as well as the media for the support.

Mr Issaka Abubakar, Regional Manager of Zoomlion who spoke in an interview with the media reiterated that his outfit’s core values were godliness, fellowship, and daily devotions and at the end of the year, gather and thank God for His mercies.

Speaking on achievement chalked in the region, he said Zoomlion in the region had started in 2021 a waste processing plant in 2021 at Sirigu and work was 50 per cent to completion and hoped by 2023 it will be completed and aside that its cleaning exercises at various designated places including markets, lorry station, roadsides was on course.

He urged all to take responsibility in waste management and noted that people tended to think it was sole responsibility of Zoomlion, that they must clean even to their doorstep.

He said though there were designated places such as the major roads, markets which workers constantly did to keep the areas clean.

“If we clean all these places and the frontages of people’s homes are not clean, and the wind blows the dirt back, it puts everybody at risk.” He said and advised the public to apply for dustbins from zoomlion to store their waste and pay for collection.

The occasion of the thanks giving was also used to officially open and dedicate the new zoomlion regional office to God.