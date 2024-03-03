Zoomlion, Graphic clean Koforidua ahead of Independence Day Celebrations

Waste management Company, Zoomlion Ghana Ltd., in partnership with Graphic Communications Group has embarked on a clean-up exercise to clean the Eastern regional capital, Koforidua ahead of the Independence Day Celebrations.

The clean-up, named the “Cleanest Region Campaign Model Clean-up Exercise,” is part of Zoomlion and Graphic Communications’ collaboration activities aimed at rewarding the cleanest region in Ghana

The clean-up exercise, which is the first after the launch of the cleaner region campaign, is also aimed at keeping Koforidua clean ahead of the independence Day celebrations on March 6, 2024.

The Communications and Corporate Affairs Director of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Madam Emma Adwoa Appiaa Osei-Duah, explained that as the region gears up to host this year’s Independence Day celebrations it was good and imperative to clean the city as it will host both local and international dignitories on the day.

She added that the promoters of the campaign have had engagements with the citizens and have made them understand that it is their responsibility to be part of the solution by keeping their environment clean.

“This coming Wednesday is Independence Day so as part of the ‘cleanest region campaign’ we came to support the region to keep the city clean and also sensitize them on the need to regularly keep the environment clean,” she stated.

She added that by regularly keeping their environment clean, it will help to reduce the spread of diseases and reduce the health bill of both the country and the citizens.

The Adverts Sales Manager at Graphic Communications Group Ltd, George Danso, commended the traders and shop owners of Koforidua for their cooperation by closing down their shops to participate in the exercise as part of efforts to keep the environment, market and parks are clean.

“We are happy and encouraged that everybody has come onboard to help us to ensure that we have a successful event,” he stated.

He stressed that “A healthy nation is a wealthy nation, we are breadwinners so we shouldn’t forget that once we are keeping ourselves and the environment clean, we will always be strong to deliver.”

He advised stakeholders of the need to sustain the exercise and be cautious of how the environment is protected and maintained.

Background

Zoomlion Ghana Limited and Graphic Communications launched a campaign to rank all 16 regions in Ghana and name the cleanest in terms of environmental sanitation.

The campaign which was launched at the HO Central Market in the Volta region will rank all regions on proper waste management methods, hygiene and general sanitation practices which will attain a score of 60% by the assessment team as well as 40% votes from the public, using the ‘USSD’ code *857*7#.

The campaign is expected to drive community participation by the involvement of people, schools, businesses, and local organizations by engaging in clean-ups, recycling programs, and tree planting initiatives.

The campaign is also being supported by the Environmental Service Providers Association(ESPA) and NERASOL IT Solutions.