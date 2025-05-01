Zoomlion Highlights Job Creation, Infrastructure Gains Amid YEA Contract Debate

Amid growing public conversation over its contract with the Youth Employment Authority (YEA), Zoomlion Ghana Limited is highlighting its broader contributions to national development—especially in job creation and sanitation infrastructure.

In a press statement released this week, the company pointed to the creation of over 200,000 jobs across the sanitation value chain, including 6,000 core staff positions and 30,000 jobs for tricycle riders.

Zoomlion has also established 36 waste treatment facilities nationwide, including 18 Material Recovery and Waste Treatment Plants.

These accomplishments, the company says, underscore its critical role in environmental sustainability and youth empowerment in Ghana.

“We are driven by our commitment to the public good, job creation, and environmental protection,” the company stated, adding that its operations extend beyond sanitation to include training, deployment, monitoring, and provision of essential sanitation tools.

Zoomlion also expressed gratitude to President John Dramani Mahama and his administration for prioritizing environmental sanitation.

The company reaffirmed its readiness to collaborate with government and other partners to ensure clean, green, and healthy communities across Ghana.