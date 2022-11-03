Zoomlion Honored At 33rd Mole Wash Conference 2022

Waste Management Giant, Zoomlion Ghana Limited is participating in the ongoing Mole XXXIII Wash Conference being Held at Elmina Beach Resort -Elmina in the Central Region of Ghana.

The Mole Series as it is best known has grown from what was primarily an NGO Forum into perhaps the most important multi- stakeholder platform within the wash sector in Ghana.

It is the longest running and consistent running conferences in the country that attracted government actors, policymakers, donors, practitioners, researchers and other stakeholders both local and international.

This Year’s Mole XXXIII Wash Conference focus on Ghana’s Commitment to Wash services delivery as an enabler to achieve the 2030 SDG6 wash targets. Mole XXXIII conference is under the theme ” Ghana’s Commitment To Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Connecting System To Bridge Service Delivery Gaps”.

A Presentation was made on behalf of Environmental Services Providers Association, (ESPA) by Dr. Yahaya Yakubu, Partner – AfES Consult Ltd. on Sustaining The Gains in Environmental Sanitation Through Sustainable Procurement, Budgeting, and Private Sector Participation.

The Presentation highlighted the importance of sustainable procurement, budgeting and public sector participation on the WASH sector. The topic underscored the importance of the three (3) areas in sustaining and upscaling gains in Environmental Sanitation.

Dr. Yahaya concludes his presentation by stating categorically that “Sustainable Procurement, Budgeting, and Private Sector Participation are key to WASH, Job Creation, Tourism, Security, Climate Change, Circular Economy and Economic Growth”

He further pleaded to the ministry of sanitation and water resources, CONIWAS and other stakeholders in the wash sector to allocate and disbursed the money strategically.

“Increase budgetary allocation to the sector and also maintain current public private partnerships with private sector in environmental sanitation” he appealed to policy makers.

In his remarks Hon. Andrew Dari Chiwitey, Member of Parliament for Sawla Tuna Kalba, who is also the Deputy Ranking Member for Works and Housing Committee, encourage Coniwas Ghana to be the agent of change. He added ” see yourself as the Partners of Development, tell yourself that, you cannot afford to fail the country”.

We the Politicians cannot do it alone, that is why we keep saying that the president should avail himself for collaboration with private Sector.

” Share with us your input when dudget is read before we go to the floor of parliament to debate, so that we can argue with facts and figures, and make a strong case on how Sanitation Levy should be disbursed ” he requested the leaders of Coniwas.