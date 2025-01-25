Zoomlion Honors Tamale Sanitation Worker for Exemplary Honesty

Executives, management, and staff of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, a key subsidiary of the Jospong Group of Companies (JGC), celebrated Mr. Salifu Ibrahim, a Youth Employment Agency (YEA) beneficiary, for his exceptional honesty and integrity on Thursday, January 23, 2025, in Accra.

Mr. Ibrahim, a sanitation worker in the Tamale Metropolitan area, found GH₵20,000 while carrying out his routine duties. Rather than keeping the money, he chose to report the discovery to his colleagues and took it home for safekeeping, waiting for the rightful owner to come forward. A few days later, the owner returned and was able to recover the full amount thanks to Mr. Ibrahim’s honesty.

To recognize his exemplary actions, Zoomlion Ghana Limited presented Mr. Ibrahim with an undisclosed sum of money in both Ghanaian cedis and U.S. dollars, along with a motorbike as part of the reward.

Dr. Ato Sarpong, a Board member of JGC, commended Mr. Ibrahim’s rare act of integrity, noting that it reflected positively on both the Zoomlion and Jospong brands. “In today’s environment, it’s rare to find individuals like Ibrahim who return significant amounts of money to their owners. His act of godliness has elevated the Zoomlion and Jospong brands worldwide,” he said. He also expressed his hope that Mr. Ibrahim’s actions would inspire others to emulate his values, offering prayers that the money returned would come back to him tenfold.

Haruna Suleiman, the Northern Regional Public Jobs Coordinator for Zoomlion, also praised Ibrahim’s dedication, highlighting his eight years of hard work without any complaints. “He’s a hardworking individual who has worked with us for eight years without complaints,” Suleiman remarked.

For his part, Mr. Ibrahim expressed deep gratitude to Zoomlion for the recognition, explaining that he could never have kept the money, as doing so would have tarnished his reputation. “I’ve never owned GH₵20,000, but I thought about the need to reset Ghana together. I couldn’t spend someone’s money and tarnish my reputation,” he said.

As a special part of his reward, Zoomlion arranged for Mr. Ibrahim’s first-ever trip to Accra, where he stayed in a luxurious hotel. The company’s gesture underscores its commitment to integrity, godliness, and the well-being of Ghanaians, encouraging citizens to uphold values of honesty and responsibility.

Through this recognition, Zoomlion Ghana Limited has not only honored a model of integrity but also set a powerful example for others to follow, reinforcing the importance of personal responsibility and moral conduct in society.