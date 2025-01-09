Zoomlion lauded for its exceptional clean up for the Inauguration ceremony

Zoomlion Ghana Limited has earned praises for its exceptional efforts in beautifying the Black Star Square and parts of Accra for the inauguration of the Government of President John Dramani Mahama.

The event marked the beginning of President’s Mahama’s new term in office, following his swearing-in on Tuesday, January 7, 2025.

The company’s clean-up and beautification work has been lauded as “ par excellence” by many who attended the event, including party faithfuls and citizens who watched from nearby.

To prepare the Black Star Square for the ceremony, Zoomlion deployed over 500 personnel to undertake a comprehensive clean-up and beautification exercise across major streets of Accra.

Workers of Zoomlion transformed the Black Star Square into a stunning oasis, boasting beautifully landscaped artificial turf that perfectly complemented the majestic architecture of the Ghanaian Parliament. The breathtaking result was truly a sight to behold!

The workers also cleaned Accra’s ceremonial streets, decorated traffic lights and trees with the national colours, weeded road medians, swept streets, desilted drains and painted the curbs.

The clean-up and beautification exercise ensured that Black Star Square and ceremonial streets of Accra were spotless and radiant for the historic inauguration ceremony.

Additionally, the company painted pavements and pedestrian walkways.

Zoomlion’s consistent contributions to Ghana’s cleanliness and environmental sustainability demonstrate its dedication to the country’s well-being.

President Mahama’s return to power is highly anticipated, with many Ghanaians hopeful that he will bring about positive change and development.

After winning the 2024 presidential election with 57.3% of the votes, President Mahama is expected to focus on addressing the country’s economic challenges, including unemployment and inflation, during his second term.