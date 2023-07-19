Zoomlion launches Change your borla style USSD code *857#

Zoomlion-Private Services Limited, a leading waste management company in Sub-Saharan Africa has launched a digital payment platform that will help the company and its customers transact business through an efficient and cashless system.

The digital payment options are strategically aimed at easing payment for customers and leveraging the power of technology to deliver improved services based on deep understanding of their clients across the country.

This platform is also focused at promoting responsible waste management practices in the communities here in Ghana.

The launching train which took place in Accra started at Madina Zongo Junction and moved through to Atomic Junction, Legon, Okponglo, Shiashie Dzorwulu Junction, Apenkwa, Tesano to Abeka Junction and continue to Kwame Nkrumah Circle before finally moving to Accra Central (AMA office).

The event was made colorful with young men and women in Zoomlion white t-shirt inscription ‘Change your borla style,’ who distributed fliers containing information about the new digital app and at the same time educating Ghanaians on how to use the app to pay ‘borla’ bills amidst dancing.

Speaking during the launch, the Managing Director of Zoomlion Private Services, Mr. Edwin Amoako, said all what the customers need is to have a phone and so they can dial *858#, select option 2 for waste payment, enter your customer ID, enter amount and press send.

Mr. Amoako said in an era where environmental sustainability is at the forefront of both individual and corporate conversations, Zoomlion recognizes the need for effective and hustle free waste management solutions that addresses specific needs of their clients.

This, he said has resulted in the crafting of a multi-faceted digital payment solutions to encourage their customers to ”Change their Borla style” and adopt this new era of digitization along with it’s numerous benefits.



“To meet the digital drive and agenda, Zoomlion, has therefore, introduced an innovative suite of digital payment solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of modern businesses, whilst addressing the needs of the average customer across the nation.

“We do this through a bouquet of digital solutions available via, USSD code *857#, Zoomlion Application and Borla Taxi App found on Apple IOS and Google play Store,” he stated.

Mr. Amoako said the new App will bring ease, convenience and peace of mind to clients and customers who hitherto, had limited avenues for payment.

“For the next few months, both new and existing clients of Zoomlion who use any of our digital platforms to pay for their residential and corporate waste management services in advance will enjoy many benefits including discounts and other added value services (T&Cs Apply).

He urged Ghanaians to look out for more alliances with other payment portals and services all in the bid to serve clients better.

As a result of this digitalization drive, new and existing clients of Zoomlion will now enjoy real-time data analytics to track and monitor payments and back, multiple platforms to make payments (Smart Phone, analog, IOS or Android), on-demand waste management services (Terms and conditions apply) and easy and instant access to Zoomlion for complaints, requests, suggestions and feedback.



The launch of this digital payment services reaffirms Zoomlion’s position as a leader in the end to end integrated environmental sanitation space, committed to providing exceptional services to its clients.

“We will continue the relentless pursuit of innovation, combined with our vast experience in waste management in the country to build a better and cleaner Ghana for our generation and the ones after us,” he maintained.

He said Zoomlion will continue to improve people’s lives and their environment at all cost through the use of environmentally sustainable means.

The Mayor of Accra, Mrs. Elizabeth Sackey lauded Zoomlion for the initiative and said that Ghana will be a better place if we all welcome the new digital platform form dubbed “twea na yenfa wo borla.”

I’m here today to applaud this exercise by Zoomlion because borla is destroying our society.

This is in line with the ongoing digital agenda,” she stated.

Mrs. Sackey said when she took over as a mayor, the Accra Metropolitan Assembly started an initiative to stop Ghanaians from dumping garbage into drains ‘so pay for us to pick your borla is a laudable idea’.