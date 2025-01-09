Zoomlion Praised for Beautifying Accra for President Mahama’s Inauguration

Zoomlion Ghana Limited has received widespread acclaim for its exceptional efforts in preparing the Black Star Square and parts of Accra for the inauguration of President John Dramani Mahama on January 7, 2025.

The company’s clean-up and beautification work has been hailed as “par excellence” by attendees, including citizens and party supporters.

To prepare for the inauguration, Zoomlion deployed over 500 personnel to conduct an extensive clean-up and beautification exercise across key areas of Accra. The Black Star Square was transformed into a stunning venue, with landscaped artificial turf that complemented the grandeur of the Ghanaian Parliament’s architecture. The surrounding streets were also meticulously cleaned, with traffic lights and trees adorned in national colours, road medians weeded, streets swept, drains desilted, and curbs painted.

Zoomlion’s efforts ensured the ceremonial streets and Black Star Square were radiant and spotless, creating an impressive backdrop for the historic event. The company also painted pavements and pedestrian walkways, contributing to the overall aesthetic enhancement of the area.

Zoomlion’s ongoing commitment to Ghana’s cleanliness and environmental sustainability underscores its dedication to the country’s well-being. As President Mahama embarks on his second term, citizens are hopeful that his leadership will focus on addressing pressing economic challenges, including unemployment and inflation.