Zoomlion Rewards Sanitation Worker for Returning GH₵20,000 Lost in Waste

Executives, Management, and Staff of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, a major subsidiary of the Jospong Group of Companies (JGC), have honoured Mr. Salifu Ibrahim, a Youth Employment Agency (YEA) beneficiary, for his exemplary display of honesty and godliness.

The ceremony took place on Thursday, January 23, 2025, in Accra.

Mr. Ibrahim, a sanitation worker in the Tamale metropolitan area, discovered GH₵20,000 in a waste bag during his routine duties.

Instead of keeping the money, he disclosed the discovery to his colleagues, took it home for safekeeping, and waited for the rightful owner to come forward.

A few days later, the owner approached their workplace, and Mr. Ibrahim returned the full amount.

To honour this act of integrity, Zoomlion Ghana Limited rewarded Mr. Ibrahim with an undisclosed amount of Ghana cedis, U.S. dollars, and a motorbike.

Dr. Ato Sarpong, a Board member of the JGC, praised Mr. Ibrahim’s selfless act.

“In today’s environment, it’s rare to find individuals like Ibrahim who return significant amounts of money to their owners.

His act of godliness has elevated the Zoomlion and Jospong brands worldwide.”

Dr. Sarpong prayed that the money Mr. Ibrahim returned would come back to him in multiple folds.

“We want to use Ibrahim as an example for others to emulate his integrity and values.”

For his part, the Northern Regional Public Jobs Coordinator for Zoomlion, Haruna Suleiman, praised Mr. Ibrahim’s dedication and discipline.

“He’s a hardworking individual who has worked with us for eight years without complaints,” averred Haruna Suleiman.

Mr. Salifu Ibrahim expressed gratitude to Zoomlion and his supervisor.

“I’ve never owned GH₵20,000, but I thought about the need to reset Ghana together.

“…I couldn’t spend someone’s money and tarnish my reputation,” Ibrahim noted.

As part of the reward package, Zoomlion flew Mr. Ibrahim to Accra for the first time and accommodated him at a luxurious hotel.

Zoomlion’s recognition of Mr. Salifu Ibrahim demonstrates the company’s commitment to its core values of godliness and people-focus, encouraging all Ghanaians to live with integrity and responsibility.