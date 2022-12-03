Zoomlion sensitises basic schools in Agona West on hygiene

Zoomlion Ghana Limited, in collaboration with the Agona West Educational Directorate of the Central Region, has sensitised public and private schools on cleanliness and how to maintain good hygiene.

The pupils were taken through proper hand washing and tidying of the environment to prevent diseases and ensure healthy living.

Mr Christian Ocran, the Agona West Municipal Director of Zoomlion, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on Friday, said the move was to inculcate in the children good hygiene practices so they could grow with it to become part of their lifestyles.

He said it was of utmost importance to teach the pupils in their formative years on hand-washing hygiene and environmental cleanliness to prevent diseases and urged the teachers to ensure they as well as the pupils abided by those measures.

Mr Ocran said Zoomlion was also embarking on aggressive house-to-house campaign in the municipality to educate households to keep their frontage clean, adding that the exercise was yielding positive results.

The company had distributed over 700 dustbins to house owners in the area as part of measures to keep their surroundings clean, he said, and called on those who had not applied for the bins to do so without delay to feed into the Assembly’s plan to ensure environmental cleanliness.