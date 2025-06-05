Zoomlion Skip Equipment to Transform Waste Management in Kumasi: KMA Environmental Sub – C’ttee

The Environment Sub-Committee of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) is optimistic about Zoomlion Ghana Limited’s self-loading tricycles, skip compactor trucks, and skip containers revolutionising waste management in the Greater Kumasi City.

After visiting Zoomlion’s subsidiaries where the waste management equipment was being assembled, the Committee Chairman, Abraham Boadi, underscored that integrating skip tricycles into Kumasi’s waste management plan would bring significant benefits.

“We plan to engage with the General Assembly to ensure this initiative is properly implemented,” he said.

“With five sub-metros in the Ashanti Region, allocating this equipment across each of them would be highly beneficial,” he added.

Mr. Boadi made the observation when he led a delegation of Fourteen members from the Environment Sub-Committee of the KMA to undertake a field visit to inspect ongoing logistics preparations by Zoomlion Ghana Limited aimed at enhancing waste management in the Kumasi Metropolis and the Ashanti Region at large.

The visit covered three key locations where skip containers, skip trucks and self-loading tricycles are currently being assembled.

This included visits to JSA Logistics Warehouse in Tema, JA Plant Pool, and Accra Compost and Recycling Plant (ACARP) in Adjen Kotoku, Accra.

According to Mr. Boadi, they look forward to a strong collaboration between the Assembly and Zoomlion to effectively address the region’s waste management challenges.

The Metro Environmental Health Officer, who is also the Secretary to the Environment Sub-Committee, KMA and was part of the delegation, Kwaku Poku, said: “What we’ve seen here today is truly encouraging.

“…visiting and seeing the equipment firsthand has opened our eyes to the potential impact this initiative can have on waste management in the Kumasi Metropolis,” he revealed.

The introduction of these waste management equipment, he stated, was particularly impressive, as they can access areas that larger waste trucks cannot especially in congested zones.

He stressed that this makes them ideal for market areas and other public gathering spaces.

“This trip has been very fruitful. Seeing these logistics firsthand, I believe they can significantly contribute to our efforts to tackle the waste crisis, especially in Kumasi,” Mr. Poku noted.

For his part, a Senior Public Health Engineer, Waste Management Department- KMA, Wiafe Akenten Oduro, commended Zoomlion for the remarkable initiative.

He was particularly impressed with the company’s huge investment in the waste management sector, adding that, that has created employment opportunities for many Ghanaians.

“Without their various innovations and initiatives, many people might still be without jobs. Their efforts to improve our national waste management system are truly commendable, and we fully support them in this cause,” he said.

He used the opportunity to encourage Ghanaians to take responsibility in maintaining clean environments. “Waste management is a shared responsibility, and we all have a role to play in keeping our communities and surroundings clean,” Mr. Wiafe averred.