Zoomlion Ghana Limited has commenced the third phase of disinfection exercise of all public places across all districts in the Upper East Region.

The exercise was initiated by the Ministry of Local Government Services and Rural Development (MLGSRD) in partnership with Zoomlion Ghana since the inception of COVID-19 in March to clear public places of infection.

The exercise in the Upper East Region include; disinfection of markets, streets, court places, the abattoir and slaughter house in the various satellite markets, among others.

Mr Kojo Upon Njabore, Public Jobs Manager, Zoomlion Ghana Limited, who spoke in an interview with GNA said the third quarter exercise is aimed at controlling the spread of any second wave of COVID-19 and any pest related diseases.

Mr Njabore urged the public to keep observing the protocols and ensure that their surroundings were clean at all times as the disease was still spreading and killing many more.

He said as part of the disinfection process, Zoomlion earlier organized a clean-up exercise in some parts of the region, and reiterated his outfit’s commitment to ensuring that no district would be left out in both the clean-up exercise and the disinfection programme.

Mr Joseph Amiyuure, Municipal Chief Executive said the disinfection exercise was a good intervention that had positive impact in the region and helped to reduce the number of cases recorded.\

The MCE disclosed that the Bolgatanga Municipality had no active case and added that though some samples were taken for laboratory tests , results were not out.

He said the Assembly together with the Municipal Health Directorate were considering mounting health check-points at vantage places at borders close to the Municipality to ensure that people were screened before they were allowed into the municipality.

Mr Ayamga Bawa Naier, a tricycle (Mahama camboo) rider at the Bolgatanga market, commended government and Zoomlion for the continous disinfection exercise.

He said that had helped to reduce rates at which COVID-19 spread especially among market women since most of them were hardly seen observing the protocols.

He advised his colleagues tricycle operators to ensure that they observed social distancing and all other protocols to completely eliminate the deadly disease.