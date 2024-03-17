Zoomlion Supports Buz StopBoys to Clean Parts of Accra

Zoomlion Ghana Ltd., Africa’s Waste Management giants, have supported Buz Stop Boys, a voluntary sanitation group, to clean parts of the capital city.

The support which came in both technical and logistics support included Skip truck, shovels, tricycles (aboboya) etc. The company also deployed some of its staff to support the group.

The clean up exercise took place at the Spintex Road under bridge and its environs.

Speaking with the Public Relations and Corporate Affairs Manager of Zoomlion Private Services, Mr. Ernest Morgan Acquah, he explained that Zoomlion’s core function is to keep the cities clean but sanitation management is so vast that, they decided to support the group and motivate them to do more.

“What they are doing is commendable so we decided to support them with technical and logistics to aid them,” he stated.

He advised the general public to continue to use waste bins when disposing of waste and not drop them in drains.

He added that by doing so, they will contribute immensely to the reduction of Ghana’s health bill while at the same time promote tourism.

The Founder and Leader of the Buz Stop Boys, Heneba Kojo Sarfo, on his part explained that the group is self motivated with the aim of contributing to the sanitation challenges of the city by engaging in regular clean up exercise.

He added that they started the exercise from Kasoa and currently cleaning the Spintex catchment area.

He also advised the general public to desist from indiscriminate littering and practice good sanitation.

Buz Stop Boys has over 40 members from an initial number of five.

With brooms, dustpans and a strong sense of community spirit, the Bus Stop Boys have become a driving force for positive change.

Their initiative focuses on cleaning heavily trafficked areas, creating a cleaner and more welcoming environment for both residents and visitors.

The innovative use of social media to showcase their work and inspire others to join the movement sets the Buz Stop Boys apart.

With a growing presence on platforms like Tiktok and Instagram, they document their cleaning efforts, before-and-after transformations, and engage with a rapidly expanding online community.