Zoomlion Ghana, a waste management and sanitation firm has presented waste containers and related items to the Sunyani Municipal Assembly to improve on environmental sanitation in the municipality.

The other items included; 10 wheelbarrows, a tricycle, 50 dustbins, 20 pairs of wellington boots and 200 pieces of reusable nose masks.

Mr Thomas Cayley, the Programmes Manager, Corporate Social Responsibility of Zoom Lion, said the presentation was to support the Assembly to manage waste and to keep the city clean.

He said the Zoom Lion was working closely with a Turkish company that would collect and recycle plastic waste in the country.

Under the project, Zoom lion would collect plastic waste from all the regions, and send it to Accra for the Turkish company to recycle, he added.

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive thanked Zoom Lion for the assistance, and promised the items would be used for the intended purpose.

She observed that haphazard disposal of plastic waste in the municipality was becoming a huge challenge, and called on the Zoomlion to provide more waste containers to be placed at vantage areas to help solve the problem.