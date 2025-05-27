Zoomlion to Close Lagos’ Olusosun Dumpsite in Landmark Partnership

Zoomlion Nigeria, a subsidiary of Ghana’s Jospong Group, has partnered with the Lagos State Government to construct a Transfer Loading Station (TLS) at the Olusosun dumpsite, a critical step toward closing one of Africa’s largest landfills.

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced the agreement on social media, calling it a “significant step” to address the state’s daily waste generation of 13,000 tonnes. The TLS will redirect 2,500 tonnes of waste daily to a Material Recovery Facility (MRF) in Ikorodu, accelerating plans to decommission the environmentally hazardous site.

The Olusosun dumpsite, spanning 100 acres in Ojota, has long posed health risks due to toxic emissions, fires, and proximity to residential areas. Governor Sanwo-Olu emphasized that the collaboration with Zoomlion—part of Jospong Group’s waste management portfolio—aligns with Lagos’ shift from landfills to sustainable waste systems. A similar facility is planned for the Solous III dumpsite in Igando, redirecting waste to Badagry’s MRF. The initiative is expected to create over 5,000 jobs and improve logistics for Lagos’ waste sector.

Zoomlion’s involvement highlights cross-border expertise, with Ghana’s Jospong Group expanding its influence in Nigerian urban challenges. The partnership addresses decades of stalled efforts to close Olusosun, offering a model for African cities grappling with waste management. While no timeline was disclosed, the project signals Lagos’ commitment to emulating global circular economy practices. Analysts note the deal could inspire similar reforms, reducing environmental hazards and fostering infrastructure resilience across the continent.