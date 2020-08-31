Zoomlion Ghana has trained 100 team leaders of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) on Standard Operating Procedures and effective waste management in Bolgatanga, Upper East Region.

The team leaders, who work with about 2,400 staff under the Sanitation services module, were drawn from the 15 districts of the Upper East Region.

The leaders are expected to apply the knowledge in their daily dealings with the sanitation workers to ensure effective waste management in the communities.

Mr Upon Njabore, the Regional Public Jobs Manager of Zoomlion, took participants through basic solid waste management, standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the waste and sanitation module.

He entreated the staff to maintain hand washing during and after work and constantly use the right costume with reflectors.

He said waste control was not only about gathering and collection but also transportation and disposal in an environmentally friendly manner.

He stressed the non-burning of waste as a means of disposal since it could pollute the environment.

Sharing some challenges of his outfit, the Regional Jobs Manager mentioned poor planning of programmes, poor road network, delays in lifting waste to disposal points and poor efforts in enforcing sanitation bye-laws.

He urged the team leaders to appreciate the problems of Zoomlion and to help to overcome them for improved waste management services.

He said the partnership between YEA and Zoomliom was critical, especially in the area of provision of personal protective gear for staff.

Mr Daniel Martey, the Deputy Director in charge of monitoring and service quality of Zoomlion, introduced participants to Zoomlion and the Jospong group of companies’ operations and income protection.

He urged the trainees to save some of their earnings for unforeseen eventualities.

Mr Evans Bornaa, the Regional Environmental Health Officer (REHO), took the trainees through basic environmental and sanitation laws with focus on local government Act, which empowers Municipal and District Assemblies to protect the environment, Criminal Offences Act, and the Public Health Act, among others.

encouraged the leaders to make use of the personal protective gears, especially reflectors and uniforms when at work.

He urged all to ensure the communities and areas they were assigned to were properly cleaned.

Gladys Nakinpaak, in charge of Human resource in the region, took participants through employee welfare and labour relations and urged the trainees to let teamwork be their guide in the daily performance of their duties and to solve conflicts through the right administrative channels.

Mr Samuel Atiru Amangdedam, the Regional Director of YEA, appreciated the efforts of the trainees in promoting good sanitation and entreated them to improve waste management in the various districts.

