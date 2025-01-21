ZOOMLION/YEA Operative Returns GHS 20,000 to Owner in Tamale

In a display of honesty and integrity, a worker with the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) under Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZL), Mr. Salifu Ibrahim, has been praised for returning a staggering GHS 20,000 to its rightful owner in Tamale, Northern Region.

The incident, which has been hailed as a shining example of moral rectitude, occurred when Salifu Ibrahim, found the large sum of money.

Instead of keeping it for himself, he chose to track down the owner and return the money.

When asked why he returned the money, Salifu Ibrahim indicated that it was against his religion to take something which is not his.

The owner, who wishes to remain anonymous, expressed gratitude to Salifu Ibrahim for his exceptional honesty and integrity.

“I am overwhelmed with joy and appreciation for this selfless act,” the owner gladly expressed.

This remarkable display of character by Salifu Ibrahim has earned him widespread acclaim, with many calling for him to be rewarded for his honesty.

The incident serves as a reminder that integrity and honesty are essential values that should be upheld by all members of society.