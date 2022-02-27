Zuarungu Nursing and Midwifery Training College awards tutors

The Zuarungu Nursing and Midwifery Training College (ZNMTC) in the Bolgatanga East District of the Upper East Region has awarded two tutors for their hard work and dedication to duty in 2021.

Mr Ebenezer Baba Asore, the Clinical Coordinator of the College, was adjudged the overall best tutor, while Madam Ramatu Akunvane, a former Programmes Head of the Post Nurse Assistant Clinical and Nurse Assistant Preventive Midwifery (PNNM) came second.

Management, staff and the student population took the decision to award the tutors for their effective service delivery to the College in 2021 at a matriculation ceremony organized by the College.

For his award, Mr Asore took home a laptop computer and a certificate of appreciation while Madam Akunvane took home a certificate and an undisclosed present.

Both tutors expressed gratitude to management, their colleague staff and students for the recognition of their service to the College.

Apart from the two tutors, a total of nine students, who pursued various programmes of study in the College, were recognized and awarded for their excellent academic performances.

Mr Charles Santomah was the best student for the Diploma programme, Ms Emmanuella Salamatu Apota took the second position, and Mr Emmanuel Awini came third.

Ms Vera Anet Kwasi, Ms Priscilla Kanbigs and Ms Jessica Zanleribil all students of the Nurse Assistant Clinical (NAC) programme came first, second and third respectively.

From the PNNM programme, Ms Lucadia Amadu, Ms Lydia Ayolipoka Azangbeo and Mr Oscar Clement equally took the first, second and third positions respectively.

The Principal of the College, Mr Michael Yidana Mantamia, said the College’s 15 years of academic excellence was anchored on competency-based curricular and effective delivery by its highly skilled professional tutors.

“We aim at students constructing their own knowledge using a variety of teaching methodology. This has led us to achieve 100 per cent pass rate in the past three years of the Diploma Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) exams,” he said.

The Principal said even though their performance was 92 per cent in the KNUST examination in 2021, the College was still within the upper quartile of statistical performance.

Mr Mantamia indicated that with the professional Nurses and Midwifery Council’s examination, the NAC performance in the last three years had been 82.3 and 96.9 per cent in 2018 and 2019 respectively, and said in the last released results in 2020, the College chalked 100 per cent pass.

The Principal appreciated the hard work of staff of the College, saying “All these achievements were due to the dedication and hard work of the tutors of the College, in particular, and the non-teaching staff.”

Mr David Akolgo Amoah, the Bolgatanga East District Chief Executive (DCE), congratulated the awardees for their efforts and hard work to uplift the image of the College in the Region and country as a whole.

He observed that the decision to award the two tutors was generally accepted by the entire College community per the applause and standing ovation they received from their colleague tutors and student population.

Mr Amoah expressed concern about indecent dressing among students and urged them to dress appropriately.