Zuckerberg Apologizes for Facebook, WhatsApp Disruption

By
SPUTNIK
-
0
Mark Zuckerberg - Facebook Co-Founder and CEO
Mark Zuckerberg - Facebook Co-Founder and CEO

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologized for the disruption in the operation of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp and said the services are returning online.

“Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger are coming back online now,” Zuckerberg said on Facebook.

“Sorry for the disruption today — I know how much you rely on our services to stay connected with the people you care about,” he said.

The outage, which began around 11:30 EST, impacted Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp users worldwide. The users of some other messengers, including Telegram, and services, were also affected.

Former Washington Post journalist Brian Krebs said on Twitter citing a member of Facebook’s recovery team that the social networking service’s outage was caused by a border gateway protocol (BGP) update.

Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com and via WhatsApp on +233 244244807
Follow News Ghana on Google News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here