Zuckerberg Attacks Apple, Claims 20 Years of No Innovation Amid Ongoing Rivalry

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has reignited the rivalry between his company and Apple, accusing the tech giant of failing to innovate over the past two decades.

During a recent Q&A session, Zuckerberg claimed that Apple had become focused on profit maximization, rather than driving technological progress.

“Apple hasn’t innovated in 20 years,” Zuckerberg remarked, emphasizing that the company had created an ecosystem designed to lock users in and squeeze as much revenue as possible, rather than pushing the envelope on technology. These remarks, made in a session with Meta employees, highlight the ongoing tension between the two companies, particularly as Apple continues to dominate the market with products like the iPhone, App Store, and Apple Music, which generate billions annually.

While Apple’s success speaks for itself, Zuckerberg’s comments are part of a larger pattern of public criticism. Meta, which is aggressively pushing its own vision of the future with its Reality Labs division and the metaverse, has been vocal in its contrast with Apple’s strategy. Zuckerberg has previously criticized Apple’s Vision Pro headset, highlighting its high price tag as a stark contrast to Meta’s more affordable AR/VR products like the Quest headset.

Zuckerberg’s claim that Apple has stagnated, however, is contested by some observers, who argue that Apple continues to set technological standards, albeit in less flashy ways. Apple’s innovations, such as Face ID, its proprietary M-series chips, and advancements in health technology, are all seen as incremental but crucial contributions to the tech ecosystem. Sarah Chen, a tech analyst, responded to Zuckerberg’s assertions by suggesting that Apple’s strategy of refinement and ecosystem integration had significantly transformed user experiences across its product lineup.

Nonetheless, Zuckerberg’s comments tap into a broader debate about innovation in the tech world, with a particular focus on financial strategies. Apple’s business model, which emphasizes not only hardware sales but also software and services, has proven incredibly lucrative, making the company the first to reach a market capitalization of $3 trillion in 2023. However, for critics like Zuckerberg, this model represents a preference for financial stability over pushing the boundaries of technology.

On the other hand, Meta’s ambitious investments in the metaverse and AR/VR technologies have yet to show the same returns, making Zuckerberg’s criticisms of Apple’s financial success all the more pointed. Despite these challenges, Meta remains committed to its vision, which it believes will revolutionize the digital experience for users worldwide.

The tensions between Meta and Apple seem far from over. As both companies pour billions into next-generation technologies like artificial intelligence and augmented reality, the competition between them is only likely to intensify. Zuckerberg’s recent remarks underscore the philosophical differences between the two firms: Apple’s focus on a seamless user experience within a closed ecosystem, and Meta’s push for open, immersive virtual spaces.