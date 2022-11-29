Zugu community in the North appeal to stakeholders for school building

Zugu community in the Kumbungu District, Northen region has appealed for modern school building to enhance teaching and learning in the community.

Mr Abdullah Yakubu, Arabic Instructor at Zugu community said the community needs modern school blocks to promote and provide quality education for the children and other generations to come.

He made the appeal when Salam Charity, a Non-governmental Organization at the weekend distributed 200 Hot Meals to Zugu community residents.

He said the community doesn’t have school blocks and it is affecting the education of children and needed crucial attention.

Hussein Alhassan, a Representive of Salam Charity organisation said the distribution of the hot meals to was to fulfil the mandate of Salam Charity to support the poor and vulnerable in the society. The exercise will be organized regularly to ensure that the poor have access to food and ensure food security and good nutrition amongst families in the communities in the Northern region.

According to him, the organization serve humanity by implementing sustainable campaigns that directly tackle the threats of poverty, sustainable development such as prevention of diseases with healthcare, sanitation and vaccination programmes to enhance the health life of people in the rural areas.

“In a world where wealth is soaring, it’s shocking that poverty continues to destroy thousands of lives.” He said

“At Salam, we believe that it is our duty and privilege to serve those less fortunate than us”. He added

Mr Alhassan noted that “That’s why we are working tirelessly to fight against poverty, striving for a future where every single person, regardless of creed or background, can lead a life of dignity”.

“We want to see a world where no one goes hungry: a world where we are all united against injustice and people can live their lives with dignity” He stated that Salam Charity is a UK registered charity formed by a group of people who share the passion and motivation to drive real change in the society and also to give people the power to lead themselves out of poverty.

The organisation is working with partners who are on the ground in some of the most desolate parts of the world to deliver lasting, sustainable change such as empowering the communities in skill trianing as part of measures to reduce poverty in the community, promoting education for future generations.

Salam Charity works in Lebanon, Ghana, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Palestine, Yemen, Syria, Indonesia, Somalia and in the UK.

The Organization is currently in Ghana working on the provision of water facilities to communities, hygiene education and construction of schools and mosques, livelihood opportunities and training for the community people to improve upon sanitation facilities in Northern Ghana.