Zyon Ovkin breaks in with new single “Vibrate”

Ghana has just birthed a new music icon – Zyon Ovkin – poised to hit the mainstream soon as he breaks in with his new single “Vibrate”.

“Vibrate”, his latest single is an upbeat yet groovy jam with clean lyrics that fit the current wave of sounds. Cutting across Afropop and Amapiano circles, the song also has a touch of Dancehall underpinnings which comes with Zyon Ovkin’s vocal delivery.

Zyon Ovkin in his own words in the song, encourages the youth not to give up on themselves “until the light goes out” (until life ends); though might come across as a party song, the song is purely a motivational piece with a positive message to take you out of depression (if you’re suffering from it).

About Zyon Ovkin

Their real name, is Frank Kweku Cole, a.k.a “Manzo”, he is mostly known in the music space as Zyon Ovkin. He was born on February 6th, and raised in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Had his basic education in Sunyani and completed Good News Baptist Junior High School; he later moved to Accra to continue his education at College High Senior High School.

“I call myself ‘The Composer’ because of my versatility in music and the style I possess to quickly blend and adapt with any kind of music genre.

I have experimented with different sounds and genres including Afropop, Rap, Highlife, Afrobeats, Contemporary, Conscious Music, and a lot more,” Zyon Ovkin brags.

His source of inspiration he says, comes from his immediate surroundings; and also revealed that his upbringing played a major influence on his composition and thought process.

“I am spiritually conscious. I tap a lot of energy from Daddy Lumba, Kojo Antwi, and Amakye Dede – their messages resonate well with me, and could relate well with their creative process.

I’m also influenced by the late Fela Kuti and Bob Marley. As a teenager, the loss of My Father and My Brother left me with a huge gap and trauma; and the only way I escape all these pains is through Music, my alibi.

I’m currently signed to Solid Brand Management”, he narrated further.