2 security forces killed in separatist ambush in Cameroon

At least two gendarmerie officers have been killed in an ambush by suspected separatist fighters in Cameroon’s restive Anglophone region of Northwest, according to local and military sources.

The separatist fighters ambushed the officers at a security checkpoint Wednesday afternoon in Bamenda, the chief town of the region, a security source in the region told Xinhua.

“The two gendarmes were killed on the spot and a policeman who was with them was seriously injured and has been rushed to the hospital,” the source said, adding that soldiers were pursuing the attackers.

Since 2017, separatist fighters have been clashing with government forces in Cameroon’s two Anglophone regions of Northwest and Southwest, where they want to create an independent nation.