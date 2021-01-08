Situated in the heart of West Africa, Ghana is a country that has seen a steady reinvention of itself, which led it to become one of the blossoming economies on the continent.

When it comes to tourism, the West African nation draws in over a million tourists every year. Ghana’s marvelous natural beauty, rich wildlife, and colorful culture are the reasons why many people want to see and experience its one-of-a-kind allure.

For the first-time traveler to Ghana, you surely want to know what are activities to do when you visit this country. So, we’ve compiled a list of things to do when visiting Ghana. Read on below.

Surf the Waves in Kokrobite

Kokrobite is just a 32-kilometer drive from Accra, Ghana’s capital city. This town boasts some of the most beautiful beaches you can find in the country, including the spectacular Langma Beach.

Kokrobite became a well-known spot for local and international surfers in the last decade. Here, you can find Mr. Bright’s Surf School, which is run by the Rip Curl champ Brett Davies. The school offers surfing lessons to folks who want to ride the waves of Kokrobite, and they also rent and sell surfing gear and equipment.

For hotel accommodations, you can check-in at Big Milly’s Backyard. The hotel comes with a restaurant and bar where you can satisfy your gastronomic cravings and hang out with locals and fellow tourists.

Go Shopping in the Country’s Capital

Ghana’s capital Accra is a vibrant place containing more than 2 million people. In the city, you can easily notice the “old meets new” atmosphere, marked by its colonial and modern buildings.

When you’re in Accra, your visit is incomplete if you don’t enter its markets, the most famous of which is the Makola Market. Here traders sell everything from fresh products to local handicrafts. There are also imported goods sold in this popular market.

Experience Safari Expedition

Do you want to see Ghana’s wildlife up close and personal? If yes, go to Mole National Park and embark on a safari.

Mole National Park is home to warthogs, elephants, hyenas, rare roan antelopes, leopards, lions, and buffalos. You can also find over 250 species of birds – including the rare white-backed vulture – flying over the vast vicinity of the park.

Visit Mole National Park during summer because it’s the season when you can see more of its rich fauna. You can choose a guided traditional game drive or a walking safari.

Relax at Busua Beach

Busua Beach is one of the best beaches in Ghana. The place offers tourists the opportunity to dip in the waters of the Atlantic Ocean and taste local delicious seafood. It’s also a favorite surfing area by local and international wave-riders.

You can find several hotels in Busua that offer affordable to luxurious accommodations to customers. There’s the Busua Inn owned by a couple from France that offers not only comfortable lodging but also delicious French meals. For budget-friendly accommodation, check-in at the African Rainbow Resort.

When you’re away from your family and friends because of your journey, don’t forget to send Flow top-up to connect to them. In this way, your loved ones can contact you from time to time.

Visit Kakum National Park

In the Central Region of Ghana, there’s a dense tropical forest popularly known as Kakum National Park. This 375 square-kilometer protected area houses more than 250 avian species and over 40 mammal species (which include meerkats, forest buffalos, civets, and elephants).

The best way to take in the beauty of the park is through its Canopy Walkway. This walkway is 1,150 feet long and 100 feet high. Hire a tour guide for you to understand better the flora and fauna that you’ll encounter as you cross the walkway.

Try Ghana’s Local Delicacies and Naturally Grown Foods

Ghana takes pride in its delectable local foods. One of the most popular dishes of the country is the red-red, a stew composed of black-eyed peas, plantain, and vegetable oil. Banku is another local favorite, which contains ingredients such as cassava dough and fermented corn.

It’s also a must to visit chop bars in the country and try a popular delicacy known as kenkey. This dish is like a sourdough dumpling, typically served with a stew, soup, or pepper sauce.

For a healthy drink, a tea made from Moringa leaves is a must-try. You can also try a glass of smoothie made from the fruits of the Baobab tree, which is rich in antioxidants and nutrients.

Explore Cape Coast Castle

The Cape Coast Castle is one of the 17th-century castles lining the Atlantic coast of Ghana. It’s originally built as a trading center for gold and timber at the time. Later, however, it became an infamous spot for the slave trade.

Today, the Cape Coast Castle served as a museum where you can learn the history of slave trading in the country. Take guided tours through the castle’s dungeons where slaves were once held.

Takeaway

Visiting Ghana is sure to be an experience that you’ll remember in your lifetime. The country offers many things to see and do to a traveler like you. Revisit this list if you want to know the top things to do in this West African nation.