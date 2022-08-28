Adapted vehicles exempted from import duties – NCPD

Ms. Esther Akua Gyamfi, Executive Secretary of the National Council on Persons with Disabilities (NCPD), has revealed that Ghana’s new Persons with Disability Bill, 2022, exempts adapted vehicles from import duties.

She described the move as one of many legally mandated measures to ensure the inclusion of persons with disabilities in national development.

Ms. Gyamfi told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that Act 715, which was passed 16 years ago, was not in compliance with international standards on disability inclusion.

She however emphasised that the law’s revised Building Code had compelled engineers to “physically implement the proper accessible measurements in building infrastructure” to make them accessible to persons with disabilities.

“Up-springing hotels and shopping malls demonstrate disability-friendliness in their facilities,” she said.

She added: “Recent flyovers and interchanges also have accessibility features.”

“In the area of communication and information, a few TV stations make their services available to the deaf and hearing impaired through the use of Ghanaian sign language interpretations.”

Ms. Gyamfi emphasised that Act 715 contributes to Ghana’s legal framework through the development of policies such as the National Medium-Term Development Planning Policy Framework (2022-2025), Inclusive Education Policy, and Early Childhood Care and Development Standards (0–3 years).

The Act 715 also inspired the Ghana National Social Protection Policy, Frameworks and Strategies for Mainstreaming Disability into Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies, and Guidelines for the Disbursement and Management of the District Assembly Common Fund for Persons with Disabilities.

Despite the Act 715 achievements over the past 16 years, which have strengthened Ghana’s commitment to international law, Ms Gyamfi observed that there was still more to be done through the new Persons with Disabilities Bill, 2022, to make life meaningful to and appreciated by the beneficiary community when finally passed into law.

“The public’s negative attitude toward disability is beginning to transform as policies are translated into sustainable development.”

She added that, “the NCPD is taking the necessary measures and actions to get all stakeholders to implement the Disability Inclusion component of the National Development Policy Framework (2022-2025) to ensure inclusive development.”

However, she found it reassuring that the Persons with Disability Bill, 2022, as developed by the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection and the NCPD, complied with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.