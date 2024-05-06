African countries urged to accelerate implementation of SDGs

The UN Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) said Monday that progress on most Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Africa is off-track, despite countries being past the midway point in the implementation of the global development agenda.

“While African countries are past midway in the implementation of the 2030 Agenda, progress on most SDGs is off-track and is either moving much too slowly or has regressed below the 2015 baseline,” Nassim Oulmane, acting director of the Technology, Climate Change and Natural Resource Management Division at the UNECA, was quoted as saying in a UNECA statement.

Oulmane stressed that achieving the SDGs by the set deadline of 2030 is contingent on African countries’ “ambitious and bold solutions and actions” in stepping up their implementations of the outlined targets.

Noting that the major targets of the SDGs go hand-in-hand with Agenda 2063, the 50-year continental development blueprint of the African Union (AU), the UNECA emphasized the crucial need to join forces for the success of the two developmental aspirations.

“For Africa, integrated implementation of the SDGs and Agenda 2063 is essential, and we need actions and solutions at scale to achieve both,” Oulmane said.

The UNECA’s call to accelerate the implementation of the SDGs in Africa came ahead of the upcoming 10th Session of the Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development, scheduled to be held on April 23-25 in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia.

Jointly organized by the UNECA, the AU, the African Development Bank and UN system organizations, the high-level forum aims to assess progress on SDGs, exchange knowledge, best practices, and policy solutions to support the implementation of the 2030 Agenda in line with continental priorities, according to the UNECA.