Dr Samuel Donkor, President of the All Nations University (ANU) has announced that from January 2021, three graduate school programmes would commence.

The programmes would include Master of Business Administration in Hospitality, Master of Philosophy in Business Administration and Master of Business Administration in Information Technology.

He announced this at the maiden graduation ceremony of ANU, where a total of 425 graduated from 11 departments with 19 obtaining first class honours.

The ceremony was on the theme, “Mentorship and Institutional Development for quality Higher Education in Ghana”.

Dr Donkor, noted that the University owed a debt of gratitude to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) for mentoring the institution to become one of the most innovative Universities in Space Science, in Ghana.

He expressed hope that the two institutions would take the relationship established, to a higher level by establishing joint programmes and embarking on cross pollination of courses with transferable credits to both institutions.

Professor Kwasi Kwafo Adarkwa, Former Vice–Chancellor of KNUST, described the mentorship as one of the means of helping young institutions build their systems to withstand the challenges of tertiary education, adding that the KNUST and ANU relationship had helped to build the needed academic and administrative structures of the University.

He said the tertiary education landscape was gradually becoming choked with several universities offering almost the same programmes and advised universities to offer programs in special areas which could leverage on developments.

Prof. Adarkwa, reminded the graduates that their ability to identify, dissect and propose sustainable solutions to problems was their sure bet in the job market saying “being successful will greatly depend on how well you exploit your most valuable assets, knowledge, attitudes, skills and creativity”.

Nana Twumasi Darkwah, Gyaasehene of the New Juaben Traditional Area, said becoming a fully-fledged University would enable the university to fulfill its mission, diversity and meet the changing needs of the country in teaching excellence, research and research training.

He said one of the goals to reposition the university as a strategic force for development and dissemination of innovation, was pacesetting leadership and critical thinking based on home-grown development models.

The Presidential Award/the overall best graduate went to Miss Ifunanya Jazmine Ngaji, who was also the overall best Biomedical and Allied Health School, Graduate.