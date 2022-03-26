Artificial Intelligence is the future – Dr Kpodar

Dr Chris Kpodar, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Solomon Investments Ghana Limited, says artificial intelligence (AI) represents the future and that should be the direction Ghana should be going.

It is the pathway to achieving increased efficiency, lower human error rates and improved workflows among other highpoints.

AI refers to the use of simulation of human intelligence in machines that are programmed to think like humans and mimic their actions and may also be applied to any machine that exhibits traits associated with a human mind such as learning and problem-solving.

Dr Kpodar, who is also a Chief Technical Advisor for the Centre for Greater Impact Africa (CGIA), said AI had become necessary in all spheres of life and gradually becoming the future.

Ghana like all other developing countries must join the technological drive through strategic policies, he stated at a forum organized by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Tema.

Dr Kpodar encouraged young people to learn and to draw level with the new trends of AI, its benefits and implications for industrialisation.

“Everyone who wants to be relevant in this age does not require just reading and writing but knowing and applying artificial intelligence, therefore, I have always advocated that no education should take place without practical training.”.

He noted that AI alone could make the world food-sufficient and poverty-free if adopted and applied well.