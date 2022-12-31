Assembly to reshape all road network in Ga West municipality – MCE

Mr Clement Nii Lamptey Wilkinson, the Municipal Chief Executive of Ga West says the Assembly will relentlessly pursue the reshaping of road network in the municipality to ensure safe transportation of persons, goods and services.

He said communities earmarked to benefit from the first batch of the road rehabilitation project were Kwashiekuma, Medie, Akotoshie, Kuntunse, Sarpeiman, Amasaman, Dedeiman, Mayera, Ayikai Doblo-Akramaman-Yahoman-Okushiebiade, Kotoku, and Borkorborkor-Jaman.

“All other areas will also receive their fair share of the road reshaping project under the second batch, which is scheduled to commence in February 2023,” he stated.

Mr Wilkinson gave the assurance when he addressed members of the assembly in their last meeting of 2022 at Amasaman in the Greater Accra Region. The meeting was to review the work undertaken by the Assembly in 2022 and the way forward.

He said the total revenue mobilised by the Assembly was GHc14,795,234.51 out of GHc16,672,082.81 projected, representing 88.74 per cent.

He stated: “Internally generated funds (IGF) out of this figure amounted to GHc5,169,084.52 whiles grants came to the tune of GHc9,626,149.99, representing 93.64 per cent and 86.32 per cent respectively.”

Mr Wilkinson said the management of the Assembly had noted the difficulties in the collection of revenue and that it has thus put in place measures to outsource revenue mobilization to a private company to improve on revenue collection as outlined in its 2023 Composite Budget.

“This has been necessitated mainly due to difficulty in the recruitment of revenue collectors to embark on revenue generation for the Assembly, retention of revenue collectors due to the challenging nature of the work and difficulty in retrieving value books and monies from collectors upon stoppage of work,” he stated.

Mr Wilkinson commended the Police Service for continually discharging their duties diligently to calm security situation in the municipality and expressed the hope that they would intensify their day and night community patrols to maintain law and order while protecting lives and property.

He called on community members to become alert and support the police in ensuring maximum security and safety.

The MCE expressed gratitude to the members of the Assembly and the staff for their efforts, passion, dedication and enthusiasm in making the Assembly to fulfil its obligation to the citizenry.