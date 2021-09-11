Aviation This Week – September Edition 2

The second edition of weekly aviation news summaries for this month entails topical aviation-related events relevant to Ghana’s aviation space between 6th and 11th September 2021. The highlights are as follows:

PassionAir Releases August 2021 Operational Results

PassionAir in August 2021 operated 320 flights with no flight cancellation. The total number of delayed flights were 25, and 295 flights also departed on time. Per the August results, there was a decline in flights numbers by over 100 compared to July 2021’s performance.

RwandAir to Resume Flights to Uganda

RwandAir has announced the resumption of flights to Entebbe, Uganda starting on 17th September 2021. The resumption comes after the airline suspended flight operations to Uganda from its hub in Kigali in May this year due to the COVID-19 surge.

United Shows Commitment to Lower Carbon Emissions

As part of lowering its carbon footprints, United Airlines has indicated its commitment to purchase 1.5 billion gallons of Sustainable Aviation Fuel produced by Alder Fuels. The fuel is made from biomass materials like forest and crop waste and will be commercialized in 2025.

GACL Gets New Board of Directors

President Akufo Addo has appointed seven persons to serve as the new Board of Directors for Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL). The board will be chaired by Paul Adom Otchere, host of Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV.

Emirates’ July and August 2021 Passenger Numbers Better than Same Period in 2020

Emirates has handled nearly 1.2million passengers at its hub in Dubai between July and August 2021. The figure compared to 402,000 of the same period in 2020 represents almost a triple in passenger numbers.

AIB Investigating KLM Bird Strike at KIA

The Aircraft and Investigation Bureau (AIB) is investigating the bird strike incident involving a KLM flight from Accra to Amsterdam at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on 3rd September 2021.

A preliminary report is expected to be released in October 2021.

McDan Aviation Purchases New Private Jet

According to reports, McDan Aviation, a Fixed Base Operator at Terminal 1 of the Kotoka International Airport has purchased a private jet that arrived in the country this week.

The aircraft will be used to provide chartered executive flight services.

Ethiopian to Reward Soccer Lovers Ahead of AFCON 2021

Ethiopian Airlines is giving away soccer lovers an opportunity to win free air tickets, hotel accommodation and stadium tickets ahead of the 2021 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

To qualify for any of the prizes, one needs to participate in a quiz on https://www.ethiopianairlines.com/aa/game-destinations.

Emirates Offering 20% Discount on Fares Ahead of Expo2020

Emirates is offering all customers booking return tickets to Dubai as their final destination from 28th September 2021 to 12th October 2021 a 20% discount on fares ahead of Expo 2020. The discount will apply to all travels before March 2022.

Expo2020 is an event to promote Dubai and will run from October 2021 to March 2022.

Mark Ofosu || Twitter: M__ofosu