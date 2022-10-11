Ayalolo bus services launched in Tamale

Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister, has launched the Rapid Bus Transit Services (Ayalolo), a state initiated public transport, to formally begin operations in the Region.

The move is to help reduce public transportation challenges facing residents of the Tamale Metropolis.

They are five 40-seater buses, and the pickup points for the buses will be beneath the Tamale Overhead to T-Poly, Point 7 to Vittin and Anbariya Senior High School, PK Gombillah to Savelugu, Quality First to UDS Tamale Campus and from Aboabo Commercial Bank to Nyankpala.

The operations will be piloted for three days before full commercial services will begin on Friday, October 14, 2022.

Alhaji Saibu, speaking at a brief ceremony to launch the service in Tamale on Monday, said it formed part of the Government’s commitment to improve the transportation system in the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies.

He said it was to also ensure that the safety of the people was not compromised whilst enhancing productivity.

Mr Sanusi Aleim Charles Kayode, Northern Regional Coordinator of Ayalolo, assured residents of Tamale to deliver effective transportation system for the benefit of all.

Mr Ivan Yartey, Assistant Planning Manager at the Northern Regional office of the National Road Safety Authority, emphasized the need for professionalism and regular maintenance of the buses.