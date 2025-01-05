Banahene’s Piece

As the nation prepares for the inauguration of a new government on January 7, the Kasoa Mankrado has added his voice to the call for a smooth transfer of power.

In a statement, the respected traditional leader urged all Ghanaians and security agencies to work together to ensure a peaceful and orderly transition.

The Kwao mensah krom Mankrado Nana otuboah kwesi Gariba I emphasized the importance of unity and cooperation during this critical period.

“As we prepare to welcome a new government, let us remember that we are all Ghanaians, united in our quest for peace, prosperity, and progress,” he said.

The Kasoa Mankrado specifically called on security agencies to remain vigilant and professional during the transition period.

“Our security agencies have a critical role to play in ensuring that the transition is peaceful and orderly,” he said.

“I urge them to remain impartial and focused on their duty to protect the nation and its citizens.”

Nana otuboah kwesi Gariba urged calm and restraint. “Let us avoid any actions that could compromise the peace and stability of our nation,” he said. “Instead, let us work together to build a brighter future for ourselves and for generations to come.”

The Kasoa Mankrado’s call to action is a timely reminder of the importance of unity, cooperation, and peaceful transition.

As Ghanaians prepare to welcome a new government, let us heed the Kasoa Mankrado’s words and work together to build a brighter future for our nation.

Nana otuboah kwesi Gariba I also call for a unifying Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) within his jurisdiction.

He said a unifying MCE would help bring together the community, traditional leaders, and local authorities to address pressing issues like sanitation, hygiene, and infrastructure development.

As we all know that the MCE plays a vital role in the municipality, as they are responsible for implementing policies and programs that impact the daily lives of residents.

A unifying leader would prioritize the needs of the community, foster collaboration, and ensure that everyone works together towards a common goal .

He said by having a unifying MCE, Kasoa can expect to see improvements in areas like:

– Infrastructure Development roads, drainage systems, and public facilities.

Sanitation and Hygiene environments, and reduced disease outbreaks.

Economic Growth

Increased investment, job opportunities, and economic empowerment for residents.

Ultimately, a unifying MCE would help Kasoa become a more prosperous, peaceful, and cohesive community.