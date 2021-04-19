· Dialogue between European Investment Bank, Portuguese Embassy in Berlin, financial community and development stakeholders confirms importance of green investment

Ministers of State for Foreign Affairs from Germany and Portugal and EIB Vice President Thomas Östros today joined more than 80 business leaders, diplomats from Africa and Europe, financial experts, and development specialists at the Berlin Green Talk to share investment best practice and outline how to accelerate the green transition in the context of EU-Africa relations.

“Germany and the European Union are committed to working with public and private partners to deliver sustainable development and create opportunities from the green transition in Africa. Recent innovative investment across Africa has harnessed renewable energy, ensured access to finance and secured supply of clean water for millions of people. Today’s Berlin Green Talks allow innovative ideas and technical best-practice to be shared and strengthen the impact of future investment. Germany welcomes participants to today’s Green Talk and thanks the Portuguese Presidency of the European Union and the European Investment Bank for their engagement with African and European partners Together we can accelerate the green transition in Africa.” said Niels Annen, Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office of the Federal Republic of Germany.

“Africa and Europe are committed to accelerating the green transition and delivering sustainable development. The Berlin Green Talk, bringing together partners to share technical, financial and environmental expertise, is essential to accelerating new investment that delivers both a stronger recovery after the pandemic and a greener future for Africa and Europe. Over recent weeks the Portuguese Presidency of the Council of the EU and the European Investment Bank (EIB) have brought together thousands of experts in Green Talks across Africa and Europe ahead of the EU-Africa Green Investment Forum in Lisbon next week.,” said Francisco André, Portuguese Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation.

Participants, including representatives of the German Development Institute, Federation of German Industries and Siemens highlighted how innovation and close cooperation can scale up clean energy, sustainable transport and business investment in Africa. The green transition was highlighted as a unique opportunity that can both create economic opportunities and strengthen economic resilience to COVID-19, as well as increasing protection from a changing climate and enabling more sustainable use of resources.

“Today’s Berlin Green Talks bring together private and public partners from across Germany, Europe and Africa. This will ensure a more sustainable future for this planet and its people. The Portuguese EU Presidency and European Investment Bank are pleased to join forces with German business, political and conservation partners to learn from each other and ensure that lessons learnt in Germany, Europe and Africa can make a enhance sustainable development around the world. Together we share a common goal of accelerating and increasing sustainable investment that both unlocks economic and social opportunities.” said Thomas Östros, European Investment Bank Vice President.

“Partnership between Africa and Europe is key to increasing investment that is essential to combat climate change and to create new opportunities. The impressive examples of successful sustainable investment discussed at the Berlin Green Talks today will be shared with African, European and global green leaders in Lisbon next week.” said Francisco Ribeiro de Menezes, Ambassador of Portugal to Germany.

The virtual dialogue, organised by the European Investment Bank and Portuguese Embassy in Berlin, is one of more than 25 events being held across Africa and Europe ahead of the High-Level Green Investment Forum taking place in Lisbon on 23rd April.

Background information

