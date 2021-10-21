Botswana appeals for wildlife conservation support

Botswana’s department of wildlife and national parks has appealed to the nation to join the government in ensuring successful wildlife conservation efforts.

Kabelo Senyatso, Director of Department of Wildlife and National Parks, on Wednesday said protected wildlife resources generate tourism benefits for the country.

“Our success will be determined by sustained conservation and prudent management of fish and wildlife resources,” Senyatso said.

He however bemoaned that some rogue elements continue to spread falsehoods on the state of Botswana’s wildlife and anti-poaching efforts. Senyatso said the falsehoods are meant to benefit narrow selfish interests of individuals.

Senyatso urged the nation to disregard some misleading statements that have lately been circulating, especially on social media, claiming that key wildlife species have reduced or disappeared in Botswana due to the legal hunts, or due to poaching.

“While isolated reports of poaching of both elephant and rhino continue to be reported, Government’s anti-poaching efforts are bearing fruits, and the conservation status of both elephants and rhino remains very positive in the country,” Senyatso emphasized.

Senyatso highlighted that the department, jointly working with other security agencies, continues with security efforts in wildlife conservation.

“The security measures in place have proved effective, given the increase in populations of key species, such as elephants, over the years,” he said. Enditem