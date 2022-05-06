Breaking News: John Ndebugri Is Dead

Sad news corculating in the media circle reveals thaat private legal practitioner John Akparibo Ndebugre has passed on.
The former Member of Parliament (MP) for Zebilla died today Friday, May 6, 2022 according to reports.
The cause of his death is yet unknown.
The late John Akparibo Ndebugre, an illustrious son of the Upper East Region and a Kusasi by tribe left behind a wife and four children.
He died at age 72.
Stay tuned for more.
Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com and via WhatsApp on +233 244244807 Follow News Ghana on Google News