Breaking News: John Ndebugri Is Dead

Sad news corculating in the media circle reveals thaat private legal practitioner John Akparibo Ndebugre has passed on.

The former Member of Parliament (MP) for Zebilla died today Friday, May 6, 2022 according to reports.

The cause of his death is yet unknown.

The late John Akparibo Ndebugre, an illustrious son of the Upper East Region and a Kusasi by tribe left behind a wife and four children.

He died at age 72.

